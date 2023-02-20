ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 38,333 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 317.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,333 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Korn Ferry worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 115.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,124,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,227,000 after buying an additional 601,237 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 606,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,254,000 after acquiring an additional 435,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after purchasing an additional 285,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $57.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $727.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KFY. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Further Reading

