Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Embraer by 241.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Embraer by 23.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Embraer by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

Embraer Stock Performance

Embraer Company Profile

Shares of ERJ opened at $12.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 159.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.