East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.14% of East West Bancorp worth $108,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $78.16 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $90.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.69.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.