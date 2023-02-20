Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Insider Sells $100,635.86 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $100,635.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,198.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dynatrace Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DT. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Dynatrace Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Dynatrace by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 109,586 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Dynatrace by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

