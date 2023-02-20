Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,502,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,254 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.24% of STORE Capital worth $109,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,078,000 after buying an additional 191,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,399,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,624,000 after acquiring an additional 309,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,090 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1,395.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 121.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,452,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,050,000 after buying an additional 1,892,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

