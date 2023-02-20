Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $98.95 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,591 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.33% of DaVita worth $98,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 1,388.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 38.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth $51,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

DaVita Price Performance

About DaVita

DaVita stock opened at $83.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

