Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,283,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,762 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.31% of The Ensign Group worth $102,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

ENSG stock opened at $91.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $99.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,841. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

