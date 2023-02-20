Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,833 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.37% of Onto Innovation worth $107,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 56.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 949,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,244,000 after buying an additional 341,519 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 224.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 133,906 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,957,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $8,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $79.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.89. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $92.76.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

