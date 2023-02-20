Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 39,164 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,194,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.01% of United Community Banks worth $105,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 102.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 16.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UCBI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

