DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in DICE Therapeutics were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DICE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,206 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 710.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 923,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 809,864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,414,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 270,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 194,283 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.69. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $45.99.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

