Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,340 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 44,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 116.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 709,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 380,764 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 185.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 30,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CS. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

