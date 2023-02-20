Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,564 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Ryerson worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ryerson by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ryerson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ryerson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 108,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Ryerson

Shares of RYI opened at $41.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.75. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $44.09.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $303,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

Featured Stories

