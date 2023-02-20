Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after acquiring an additional 155,068 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% during the second quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 958,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,833,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares during the period.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
Shares of SEAS stock opened at $65.65 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
