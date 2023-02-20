Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,391 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,062.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,062.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 6,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $203,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,226.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,300 shares of company stock worth $1,818,540. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

