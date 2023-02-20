Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729,869 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 13.8% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,366,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,456 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 970.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,522,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,303 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 81.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,089,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Altice USA to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Altice USA to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Altice USA stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

