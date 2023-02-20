Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $868,000 Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $78,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Evolent Health by 53.3% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,904.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evolent Health Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.

EVH opened at $33.05 on Monday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -220.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50.

About Evolent Health

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.