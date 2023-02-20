Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $930,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 115.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $79,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

