Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 175.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,708,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,577,000 after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $79.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $91.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

