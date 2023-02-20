Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Tupperware Brands worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1,241.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 83,122 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 228,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 161,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

TUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

NYSE TUP opened at $4.32 on Monday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $192.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

