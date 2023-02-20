California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Zillow Group worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $44.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $62.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $162,347.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,810.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $162,347.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,810.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,780.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,783. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.