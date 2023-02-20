Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,679 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Bunge by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Bunge by 20.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 48,248 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Bunge by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth $280,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of BG opened at $97.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.30. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.