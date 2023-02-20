Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $126.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.77. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $329.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Articles

