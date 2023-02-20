Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 856 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $16.94 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

