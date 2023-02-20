Barclays PLC Sells 5,669 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXL. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $3,856,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 81.3% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 359,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 161,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $4,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $3,009,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $1,968,000.

SOXL stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

