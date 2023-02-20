Barclays PLC Sells 17,735 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 79.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $67.51 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $75.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.