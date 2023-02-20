Barclays PLC Sells 1,316 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,700 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $170,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,002,655 shares of company stock valued at $170,763,490 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.77.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

