Barclays PLC Purchases 60,489 Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) by 1,007.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,489 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Skillsoft were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Skillsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Skillsoft by 979.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Skillsoft by 8.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard Walker purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,355.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick Kolek bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Walker bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $80,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 114,351 shares in the company, valued at $122,355.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 205,000 shares of company stock worth $219,050. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

SKIL opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. Skillsoft Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $264.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 108.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skillsoft Corp. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

