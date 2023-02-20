Barclays PLC Invests $107,000 in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $811,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,320,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,523,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,545,000.

KNTK opened at $28.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd.

In other news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KNTK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

