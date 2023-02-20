Barclays PLC Buys 19,900 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 134.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 39.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 52.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 153.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Equinox Gold Company Profile

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.15. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.