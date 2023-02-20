Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 928 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,063 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.06 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

