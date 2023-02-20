Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.37% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,519 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,788. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Get Rating

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

