Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 8.8% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983,608 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $152.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.65. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

