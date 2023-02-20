Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 1,878.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $1,851,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 6.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 496,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 9.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 791,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 66,698 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 6.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRC opened at $55.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

AMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

