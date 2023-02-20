Amalgamated Bank Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox Stock Performance

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,802,561.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,802,561.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,776 shares of company stock worth $17,866,597. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RBLX opened at $40.88 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $54.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

