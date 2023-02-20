Amalgamated Bank Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Enovis worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enovis Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $63.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.86 and a beta of 2.04. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $129.21.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

