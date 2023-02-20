Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stake Reduced by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Alico worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alico by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 20,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alico by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alico by 29.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alico by 17.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alico by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $26.60 on Monday. Alico, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $202.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Equities analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -222.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations of agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

