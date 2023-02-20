Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Trimmed by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,414 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 790,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $258.01 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.35 and a 200-day moving average of $266.45.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.74.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

