Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in American States Water by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in American States Water by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $94.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. American States Water has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.43.

American States Water Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

AWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $89.33.

