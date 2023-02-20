Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

EMN stock opened at $87.05 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.10.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

