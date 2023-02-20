Advisors Asset Management Inc. Takes $99,000 Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $164.38 on Monday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $162.01 and a 12-month high of $244.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.50.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESLT. StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

