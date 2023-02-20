Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,396 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 2,548.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 58,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 56,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

Wendy's Stock Up 0.0 %

Wendy's Increases Dividend

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

