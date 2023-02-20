Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 914 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 407.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 118,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in CNA Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 62,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in CNA Financial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 37.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at $43.37 on Monday. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

Featured Stories

