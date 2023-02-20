Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,251 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689,300 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,472,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,464,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,920 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,099,208 shares of company stock worth $8,191,917. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.20 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

