Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,024 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Bandwidth by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAND has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Bandwidth Price Performance

About Bandwidth

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $25.99 on Monday. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $658.07 million, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.