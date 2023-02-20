Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,274 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 95.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $113.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.10. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,148. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

