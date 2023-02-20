Advisors Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,281 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,580,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,667,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 883,818 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 615,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,379,000 after acquiring an additional 113,782 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Popular by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Popular by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 584,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Performance

BPOP opened at $73.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average of $71.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

