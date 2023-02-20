Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $56,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,764,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,163,000 after purchasing an additional 841,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,597,000 after buying an additional 36,802,885 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,513,000 after buying an additional 7,384,393 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,037,000 after buying an additional 3,961,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,162,000 after buying an additional 274,905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09.

