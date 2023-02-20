Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Instruments by 38.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 75,507 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 52.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NATI stock opened at $52.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.17. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.08.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NATI. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,262,444 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

