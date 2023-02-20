Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $57.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $783.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bulk Shipping

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EGLE shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

