Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $95,000 Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $1,637,601. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $75.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.35. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 64.35%. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

